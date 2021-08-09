 Skip to main content
Letter: Appellate court missed on Hamburg assault case
I read with disbelief the story of Carly Knaszak’s horrifying experience while a student at Hamburg Central School. What a courageous individual to share this with News readers. What is hard to understand is what additional evidence did the appellate court needed to know that this individual was a danger to students. It is clear to many of us that he had a pattern that would eventually lead to excessive force and possibly leading to life threatening injuries. It is bad enough knowing the emotional injuries Knaszak has suffered and still is faced with this due to this incident.

In looking through the Hamburg Central School District student handbook, this predator should have been permanently suspended from school. I hope that this is a wake-up call to all school districts that what Knaszak said in the paper that she wants students to be “safe in school,” something that Hamburg CSD failed to do.

Patricia Skowron

Elma

