Letter: Appalled, elated, worried while watching hearings

Watching the congressional committee hearings concerning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol these past weeks, I am appalled, elated and worried. I am appalled by the actions of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and others as they tried to overturn the will of the people with false claims of fraud and intimidation. I am also appalled over the actions and inaction of Republicans in Congress for either supporting these claims or by not speaking up and denouncing the falsehoods by Trump.

Is power more important to them than the Constitution and our democracy? I am elated by the strength of Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican Speaker of Arizona’s House of Representatives Russell Bowers and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling for standing up to the countless pressure to overturn the election. These people are true heroes of this nation. I am worried for the future of our democracy. Will future politicians have the strength and character to do what these Americans did; stand up to a person who cared only about himself and deceived millions of Americans so that he could stay in power? Watching how Republican states are rewriting their election laws concerns me also. The results of the November elections will be very telling as to where we stand as a nation.