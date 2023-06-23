Here we go again. Another circus in America brought to you by Donald Trump. And another run for an office he has no business going anywhere near.

Let’s check the scorecard. There were all kinds of shady dealings in New York City before he ran for president. While president, much more was revealed in the Mueller Report (folks should read it).

In 2020, he was impeached in the House, but then politically acquitted in the Senate.

In 2021, he was again impeached in the House for his extraordinarily obvious incitement of insurrection and again politically acquitted in the senate.

As if this wasn’t enough, let’s check the behavior. Regularly an embarrassment of the United States while on foreign trips. Regularly an embarrassment in the United States, with his 4th grade vocabulary, racist dog whistle language, simpleton problem solving ideas and narcissistic behavior patterns that most first year psychology majors could diagnose.

Oh, but there is more. How about treating the office of the president as some sort of joke. Can anyone say with a straight face that he was ever Presidential?

At some point, people are going to have to let the “own the libs” thing go. Start supporting any of the other Republican candidates, and I mean any. You will get the same silly Trump-like policies that don’t do a thing for the working class, minus the circus. We have had more than enough circus.

John Carnevale

Hamburg