Letter: Any new football stadium would be difficult to imagine

If you’re a fan of the Buffalo Bills, we all knew it was coming – the great debate about a new Buffalo Bills stadium. It’s finally here to stay and undoubtedly will be a protracted negotiation and discussion not without controversy.

The Buffalo Bills wanting a new $1 billion-plus stadium built adjacent to the old stadium in Orchard Park to be fully paid for by public money is hardly a shock.

The Buffalo Bills’ present stadium, Highmark Stadium (I still call it Rich Stadium), is the only stadium I have ever known watching this team play its home games. Despite being 48 years old, the stadium has an aura and soul about it being one of the most intimate places to watch NFL football. Having once had season tickets for 26 years sitting at the 40-yard line, I was always spoiled by this stadium’s unmatched sight lines. Can a new stadium match this? It seems in the newer NFL stadiums, you’re much farther away. Once attending a Buffalo Bills game in Cleveland in 2014, I felt much further away from the field in that stadium that was built in the late 1990s.