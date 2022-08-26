Letter: Antlerless deer season should include Erie youth

Here we go again, county policy contrary to the state Legislature and against the will of Erie County residents.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has again announced another special antlerless deer harvesting season scheduled for this September. State game biologists have acknowledged an overabundance of deer in these areas and have determined that thinning these areas is for the benefit of the deer herds and for a decline in deer/auto accidents.

Earlier this year, the DEC announced the deer hunting season. Last year was one of the safest ever in New York State. Additionally, the Hunting Accident Report for the state for 2021, showed the facts: Hunting accidents hit record lows in 2021. Further, no incidents resulted from the new law allowing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow under adult supervision. That’s right, zero incidents. Proof positive that the youth hunting program established by New York State and the DEC was a 100% success, thanks to responsible parent/sponsors and qualified and knowledgeable firearm instructors.

So what does our county executive do? He vetoes the 12 and 13-year-old hunting season, contrary to specialized wildlife biologists, and in his own mind, determined that parents/sponsors are not qualified to hunt with a minor, even with zero incidents as statistically proven throughout the entire state last year.

Is Poloncarz governing by facts and data or by his own personal bias?

Dennis Kujawa

East Aurora