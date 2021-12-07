Letter: Anti-vaxxers take mask mandate outrage too far

So now the anti-maskers are protesting the new mask mandates that have been put in place in order to protect society. I’m sure that I’m not the only one who sees the irony in that. They, and their brethren, the anti-vaxxers, are the reason that mask mandates were put back into place again. If it weren’t for them, we might be looking at the Covid-19 outbreak in our rearview mirrors. But their stubbornness and outright ignorance of scientific facts and refusal to behave like responsible adults have allowed this deadly virus to make another comeback. Because of them, we all must continue to suffer. Do they believe that more than 780,000 deaths in our country are some sort of hoax? And to top it off, some of them are comparing their “plight” of having to wear a covering over their mouth and nose to that of the late Rosa Parks: Talk about misguided arrogance.