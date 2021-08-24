Letter: Anti-vaxxers’ rights do not supersede the public’s rights

Back when Americans were unaware that they had the right to expose other Americans to the sight of their scrawny and not-so-scrawny torsos and bare feet in a convenience store, the “No shirt, No shoes, No service” was a given. If you went for beer from your backyard pool, you slipped on a T-shirt, flip-flops, and did a beer run.

If you’re not vaccinated, good for you. You’ve made your silly stand and taken prisoners while doing it. All the jobs, schools, the other unvaccinated, all the things that were closed during the lockdown are your hostages now. The Delta variant is more contagious. Almost 100% of those who are dying in Mississippi are/were unvaccinated. Let’s hear it for the loser who got to inhale your last free breath on this earth and will soon be turned away from a hospital when he gets ill, in Mississippi where hospitals are so full that they can’t admit someone in need of treatment for Covid-19 or someone who needs an organ transplant. All because of your refusal to help. By your reasoning, if we’re invaded, you lay down your weapon and say that if God wants you to die of a gunshot, you’ll die of a gunshot wound.