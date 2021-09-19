Letter: Anti-vaxxers ignore lessons on early vaccine mandates

President Biden has mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for a number of groups in the country, i.e., military members, federal workers and contractors, health care workers, etc. Now we have a huge effort from his opposition to prevent the mandate as opposed to getting on board in order to protect the citizens of this country.

Mandating of a vaccine is one more step in the fight to put an end to this horrible pandemic. The people who oppose this action claim “mandatory” vaccinations are unconstitutional and a breach of personal freedom.

The very first instance of mandated vaccines goes back to 1777 when George Washington required all of his troops to be vaccinated against smallpox. At the time, more of his men were dying from smallpox than military action. In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the state has the authority to enforce mandatory vaccines. The ruling stated, “one cannot deprive neighbors of their liberty by contributing to the spread of smallpox. In 1922, in Zucht v. King, the court ruling declared a school system could refuse admission to students who didn’t receive required vaccines.