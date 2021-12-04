Letter: Anti-vaxxers’ excuses sound illogical, contrary

When will people realize before it’s too late the importance of getting vaccinated. All it takes is a quick fact check to see the statistics as evidence of this deadly disease. So far there have been nearly 800,000 deaths due to the coronavirus in the United States alone and the excuse that the flu is just as deadly doesn’t hold water. The other excuse you hear from anti-vaxxers is that people are still getting coronavirus even after they’ve been vaccinated but this has also been refuted in that the symptoms are mild compared to death. It’s time for citizens to wake up, trust science and listen to credible sources and get the shot before they end up in the grave.