Letter: Anti-vaxxers can move to accommodating states

I don’t know what to make of America recently. First we didn’t reelect Donald Trump, which seemed completely out of character for this country. Then everybody except his devoted followers got vaccinated and are still wearing masks. And now, every day, more and more companies, as well as the U.S. military, most of the federal government, and many state and local governments are requiring their employees to do the same.

In light of all this baffling news, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that there are increasing numbers of Americans who have the audacity to suggest that teachers and health care workers get vaccinated in order to ensure they don’t endanger American lives in our children’s schools or in hospitals, doctors’ offices, and nursing homes. Wow. Who would have thought that it would take nearly two years for such considerations to be taken seriously?

If all this makes you think the country’s going down the tubes, you’d probably feel more comfortable moving to Florida (or any of the other states of the Confederacy for that matter) where things are pretty much the same as they were back in the good old days, and where they’re still fighting tooth and nail for their freedom to be selfish and stupid.

John Nelson

Kenmore