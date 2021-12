The Buffalo Bills are ranked seventh in the AFC playoff race. On Dec. 10, The Buffalo News reported that Erie County ranked fourth among the 21 U.S. counties with at least 50 Covid-19-related deaths since Thanksgiving for the number of cases per 100,000 population. So the county is ranked fourth in the Covid-19 death competition. The anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are determined to try to win that competition. Wonderful.