Letter: Anti-vaccine advocates wrongly cite Scripture

Among the many dangerously unthoughtful people who are vaccine hesitant or vaccine deniers are those with the brazen audacity to claim their position is based somehow on religion. Their half-baked excuse is that Holy Scriptures teach that the human body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and thus is not to be "defiled."

It is ludicrous to assert that proven healing medication is somehow an agent of defilement. It also occurs to me that regular readers of the Bible know emphatically that a more common and ubiquitous message of Scripture is the admonition that it is the responsibility of all of us to love and care for our neighbors as we do for ourselves.

Those familiar with the New Testament readily recall that when a questioner inquired of Jesus about who should be considered as "my neighbor," he immediately launched into the poignant and powerful story of the Good Samaritan. I suggest all anti-vaxxers would do themselves and others a big favor if they rechecked the Gospels in their New Testaments.

For those who claim no access to the New Testament, they could check out their daily newspaper so as to note how many people dying from Covid-19 say on their death bed, "I should have gotten the vaccine." I wonder how many of the 600,000-plus dead people killed by the virus here in America said those very words?