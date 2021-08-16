Letter: Anti-vaccination claims are nothing but fiction

The article in The Buffalo News about the disinformation by the anti-vaccine crowd strikes close to home. I am referring to the local talk radio crowd who call into the station with their brand of misinformation that often boggles the mind.

In a recent call-in, a local anti-vaccine adherent made some ridiculous claims about the Covid-19 vaccine. First, the caller claimed that the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths are due to the vaccination they received. There is not one thread of truth to that. Secondly, the caller claimed that doctors in Mississippi and Louisiana are going to court to do away with vaccinations and masks. Where that information came from is anyone’s guess. Even supermarket tabloids won’t touch that gobbledygook.

I propose that we call these anti-vaccination claims as pure hogwash. If anyone opts to not get vaccinated, that is their loss. I for one, and my family are fully vaccinated and follow all safety protocols. I am not falling for any anti-vaccine objections.

Phil Fanone

West Seneca