Letter: Anti-police mentality lets crime flourish

Solutions and suggestions for getting a handle on crime in Buffalo:

Bring back the Buffalo Police Department strike force. Have many more police patrols (no matter how much the ACLU screams) and get a police anti-gang force (AKA vice squad) going again.

Police apprehension and arrests should be made to stick. These loose bail reform laws are not working.

Our state has to end the extended unemployment benefits.

Communities must try to shun the "don't snitch" mentality that's been prevalent for so long.

Now, a lot of folks blame Covid-19, but there is one more event that "set fire" to this country and led to laxness on crime and dealt more on defunding the police – abolish the police, spit on the police, beat on police, kill police. They demonize police for arresting arsonists, looters and rioters, but see to it their bail is funded so these offenders get out in no time.

Remember the old saying, "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy"? Well, also remember all "play" and no work makes Jack a bad boy.

And the people of Buffalo had better pray that Mayor Byron Brown gets re-elected. Do not let a Lori Lightfoot clone become mayor here.