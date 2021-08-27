Letter: Anti-maskers should think about those with disabilities

As school districts decide about mask mandates and school boards hear the voices of anti-maskers at public forums, I think it’s important that we take a step back and look at the disability community, the largest minority group that exists.

As usual, they are the last to come to mind unless one is personally affected by disability. Well, I am personally affected by disability. My son has Down syndrome and autism. I work in a Down Syndrome Achievement Center serving hundreds of families and individuals with Down syndrome, as well as other disabilities.

I would like for us all to take a step back and consider those with sensory issues, those whose masks do not sit properly because their faces are made differently, those who have internal tone that is low and floppy, those who have narrow airways that do not clear virus as the rest of ours would. Is it too much to ask that I impede upon your freedoms and ask you to wear a mask? Because quite honestly your “freedoms” could kill my child and the community that I serve – a community wrought with heart issues, poor circulation, reflux, low titers, millions of things that we don’t even see and that they don’t even realize exist within their bodies. You are putting them at risk for your so-called freedoms.