Letter: Answering the question about deserving residents

I am responding to the letter writer who asked, “What makes the people of the East Side more deserving?” First of all, let me say that I respect and love the veterans, and I am truly thankful for their service. I have worked with veterans for years in health care, and they are definitely deserving of assistance and funds.

To answer the question from the resident of Angelica, I would like to point out the disparities that the residents of the East Side of Buffalo face. The horrible condition of the housing and neighborhoods on the East Side was on full display for all the world to see after the tragic mass shooting. East Side residents, predominantly Black, have been redlined for years. Many were denied loans in better areas or could not afford the loans due to low income for better housing. There was predatory lending for years, with extremely high interest rates. Home repairs are costly, and if you had to choose between preparing a roof and eating, which would you pick? I would like the resident of Angelica to visit the East Side and drive up the streets in ZIP codes, 14208, 14207, 14204, 14211 and 14215 and take a look. I may have missed a few ZIP codes. The East Side is huge. There are veterans that live in these ZIP codes as well.

Buffalo is one of the poorest cities in the United States. The racist killer had a serendipitous effect in that it was the catalyst for action to address these disparities in a community that needs to be invested in. People who are poor have to make hard choices every day, for food, health care and which bill to pay. Don’t look at it as more deserving, but deserving period. I am a resident of the East Side, and knew two of the victims. The victims did not deserve to be killed because of the color of their skin. Let’s support and embrace each other in these difficult times. I hope I answered the question.

Dawn Triggs

Buffalo