Letter: Another Voice writer misses the larger point

Another Voice contributor, Michelle Hook writes: Asked during a recent Assembly hearing about cost to New Yorkers versus results on global climate emissions, CLCPA member Robert Howarth responded that the international community is very excited about New York’s climate efforts. In other words, all of this cost and all of this work will – at best – have set a good precedent, but have no measurable impact.”

Has she never heard of the “tragedy of the commons?” Wait for the other guy to make the first move on reducing carbon and we will all be living on Venus.

William Rogers

Alden

