Letter: Another Voice on parents, child-rearing is exactly right

Joe Lucenti’s Another Voice piece was spot on, and blissfully refreshing. We have raised several generations of “the fragile people” who cannot deal with debate or linear thinking. Facts are the enemy. This entitlement culture has created, from childhood on, individuals who cannot understand that none of us are entitled to anything. They are the products of parents who, educated by the book, “Parent Effectiveness Training” which eschewed actual discipline, replacing it with erasing the necessary boundaries between parents and children.