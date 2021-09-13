Letter: Another Voice is right; Fisher must make amends

I wholeheartedly agree with the writer of Sept. 8 in Another Voice, Michael S. Taheri.

He wrote some concrete steps Bishop Michael Fisher can take to show true remorse to the sexual abuse victim/survivors. The steps included: offer every church asset of the diocese to the victim/survivors, publicly state that the bankruptcy proceedings was a mistake, publicly atone by works of mercy in the community, make all the records of clergy abuse available to the victim/survivors.

I urge Fisher to take these steps and I ask all the laity and clergy to encourage the same.

The victim/survivors have felt abandoned by the laity and the good priests. It is a difficult problem to stay focused on because it is so ugly and shameful. But the victim/survivors do not have the luxury to forget. Let us show them the support they deserve.

Kathy Aman

Amherst