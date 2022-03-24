Letter: Another Voice has it wrong on transgender female swimmer

It was disturbing to read the Another Voice essay by Beth Kwiatek disparaging Lia Thomas, the transgender female swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania. To disparage her by fabricating a male privilege narrative is both harmful to the fight for safe and respectful trans-inclusion in society and a distraction to the ongoing battle for gender equity in sport.

Where is the alleged patriarchy in this equation? The Penn president and athletic director are women. The Ivy League’s executive director is also a woman. Even the NCAA (whose patriarchy is indisputable, I will agree) accepts Lia as the woman she is and supports her right to participate on a women’s team.

The Penn swim team has most certainly not been “abandoned and silenced.” The fact is that the large majority of her teammates signed and publicly released a letter in support of her participation; a small but vocal minority did not agree.

In this 50th anniversary year of the passage of Title IX, it is high time we set aside the shameful and disrespectful attacks on transgender people – and especially transwomen – and focus our energy on enhancing the resources where the true inequities lie, including but not limited to facilities, coaching, scholarships and media support. Injecting male privilege into this situation is a red herring. The only faction I see attempting to pit marginalized groups against each other in this essay is Kwiatek. We should all refuse to take the bait.