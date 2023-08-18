Joanne Scanlon (Another Voice: "Wind and solar are the solutions to the climate crisis”, Aug. 7, responding to my July 26 Another Voice on the same topic) asserts that the Alle-Catt wind farm has been stalled primarily through my efforts as an attorney. But she doesn’t seem to know that last month Alle-Catt requested and was granted an extension of time to put its project into operation, from 2025 to 2030, because sufficient transmission capacity to accommodate the project on the grid does not exist. Alle-Catt is hoping somebody builds out the grid in Western New York in the next six or seven years. But it hasn’t identified any proposal to do so.

Nor is she aware that the state Department of Health testified in the Alle-Catt case that the noise and shadow flicker limits ultimately approved by the siting board (within the statutory 12 months to do so) would risk the public health in the host communities. The siting board rejected that testimony and ordered the limits requested by Alle-Catt.

Nor does she know much about the larger state-wide grid. The New York Independent System Operator has said that even with recent grid upgrades electricity is still not being delivered from wind farms in Western New York to where it is needed, in Westchester, New York City and Long Island. If it was, downstate would have more carbon-free electricity and upstate would retain its exceptionally high rate of carbon-free electricity, provided almost entirely hydro- and nuclear power.

Gary Abraham

Great Valley