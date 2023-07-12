The Diocese of Buffalo once again delivered another body blow to the survivors of the pedophile priests scandal and the decades long cover-up with the recent revelations in The Buffalo News about attorneys’ fees. The News reported that upwards of $12.5 million has been spent in the 39 months since the diocese filed for bankruptcy in February of 2020. Even the bankruptcy judge was having trouble understanding how they could have racked up such high legal fees. When the judge inquired as to how the diocese could afford such exorbitant legal fees, their own attorney said that the diocese investment accounts were quite significant. Of course the judge did approve the additional fees. How can the diocese and more specifically the bishop continue to spout pious drivel about making sure all the victims were best served by the bankruptcy which would, according to him, ensure each victim is compensated?