The Diocese of Buffalo once again delivered another body blow to the survivors of the pedophile priests scandal and the decades long cover-up with the recent revelations in The Buffalo News about attorneys’ fees. The News reported that upwards of $12.5 million has been spent in the 39 months since the diocese filed for bankruptcy in February of 2020. Even the bankruptcy judge was having trouble understanding how they could have racked up such high legal fees. When the judge inquired as to how the diocese could afford such exorbitant legal fees, their own attorney said that the diocese investment accounts were quite significant. Of course the judge did approve the additional fees. How can the diocese and more specifically the bishop continue to spout pious drivel about making sure all the victims were best served by the bankruptcy which would, according to him, ensure each victim is compensated?
Apparently the equitable compensation he was referring to was the church’s numerous expensive legal firms. How can this bishop with a straight face claim he has any concern for the innocent victims of these pedophiles who were protected for years by the same diocese? He has proven again and again that his role is that of Accountant-in-Chief, who sole duty is to save the assets of the diocese over its moral obligations to the people harmed by its willful malfeasance. This diocese, this bishop and leadership are sad, pathetic, excuses for spiritual leaders interested in healing a very fractured church.
Gary Rog
Hamburg