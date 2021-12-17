Letter: Another school shooting proves the need for sensible gun control

Is the United States still the “leader of the free world?” Yes, it is – strictly in terms of “gun ownership.” There are more guns than there are people in our country. Unfortunately, too many of these guns are unregistered, unaccounted for and illegally possessed.

It seems as if there is (and has been) an “epidemic” of people using guns to kill other people – without any meaningful action being taken to deal with this tragedy.

Just recently, there has been another school shooting, in a high school in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy brought a 9-millimeter automatic pistol from his home, and allegedly fired more than 30 rounds at students and teachers, killing four and wounding seven others. Only in the United States of America does this happen – why – because of a combination of a curious “culture of gun worship,” lax or negligible gun regulation, the recent expansion of “self-defense” rights and (most perplexing, I think) the complete and total failure of our elected representatives and senators to enact any sensible and reasonable gun control legislation.