Letter: Another disappointment leads to fans’ despair

Well, it felt like Christmas for a short time Sunday night as Gabe Davis caught a rocket from Josh Allen to take the lead in the latest chapter of “Bills Misery.” It felt like a funeral about five minutes later. How in the world can you blow a game in 13 seconds? Do you practice that because it’s awful hard to do I would think. Can’t you just kick the ball directly at someone and let it roll around for about 10 seconds? Or kick it short of the end zone and let your players, who only play special teams, earn their salaries? Or double team the best tight end in football for one play. I’ve rehashed 13 seconds at least 50 times in the last few days and can only throw my hands up and say “Why us?” I tried prayer that night but someone from Kansas City must be owed a favor more than me. No worries, I’ll keep trying. When’s opening day again?