Letter: Another Buffalo Billion? What would that look like?

Several years ago, we were told that the “Buffalo Billion” would rejuvenate the Queen City and its surrounding environs. As the public now knows, the majority of the monies was used to build an underutilized manufacturing facility on an abandoned grey-field in South Buffalo.

I recently solicited suggestions from friends, neighbors, and strangers (Facebook) on how they would apportion a similar amount of largesse for the benefit of all Western New Yorkers.

Their proposals included a variety of ventures and capital improvements that addressed social needs, remediated civic blunders, and improved the lives of people throughout Western New York, To wit:

Major investment in our WPA-era county and city parks.

Construction of affordable housing for less-affluent seniors and persons with special needs.

Public conveyances that utilize smaller, greener vehicles for outlying areas.

Reimagined public library system.

Expansion of bike trails and pedestrian pathways linking neighboring communities.

Unfettered access to the waterfront along the Niagara River.