Letter: Another Buffalo Billion? What would that look like?

Several years ago, we were told that the “Buffalo Billion” would rejuvenate the Queen City and its surrounding environs. As the public now knows, the majority of the monies was used to build an underutilized manufacturing facility on an abandoned grey-field in South Buffalo.
I recently solicited suggestions from friends, neighbors, and strangers (Facebook) on how they would apportion a similar amount of largesse for the benefit of all Western New Yorkers.
Their proposals included a variety of ventures and capital improvements that addressed social needs, remediated civic blunders, and improved the lives of people throughout Western New York, To wit:
Major investment in our WPA-era county and city parks.
Construction of affordable housing for less-affluent seniors and persons with special needs.
Public conveyances that utilize smaller, greener vehicles for outlying areas.
Reimagined public library system.
Expansion of bike trails and pedestrian pathways linking neighboring communities.
Unfettered access to the waterfront along the Niagara River.
Replacing aging schools with 21st century community-learning centers.
Health outreach and prevention initiatives.
Construction of a national Underground Railroad museum.
Clearing our numerous waterways of debris for recreational pursuits.
Removal of the Scajaquada, Kensington, and I-190 highways.
Expanded and enhanced public museums and cultural centers.
Reforestation throughout the region.
Mini-parks on abandoned properties.
Having received over six dozen responses, I was surprised by the scope and creative nature of the ideas and recommendations. All appear to be civic-minded and community-based. Curiously, not one person mentioned a new football stadium.
Bruce Mitchell
East Aurora