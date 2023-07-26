In June, two University at Buffalo football players were charged with animal cruelty after one filmed the incident and it was made public. UB subsequently dismissed the players from the team. Good for UB! And good for the SPCA Serving Erie County for becoming involved and advocating for this animal.

However, WGRZ reports that “District Attorney John Flynn did say that he may quote "give them a break" and allow this to be a learning experience but he is not at that point. He added that all animal cruelty is serious, regardless of whether it's a misdemeanor or a felony.”

Sorry Mr. Flynn: This is not a “give them a break” moment and should not go unnoticed and unpunished. Look how many career criminals and those who commit violent acts began with animal abuse. No one intervened. It’s time you did.

WGRZ also reports that “Hiligh's attorney Robert Fogg told 2 On Your Side after court that he does not believe his client's actions were done in a cruel manner.” The dog was beaten and bruised! That’s not cruel? "We love our dogs, we love our pets. Sometimes they do frustrate us sometimes we do discipline them, sometimes. I don't believe it was in a cruel manner, we all need to learn how to discipline dogs," said Fogg.”

Sorry, but training is VERY different from discipline and cruelty.

Please do the right thing. I don’t want to see another police blotter column about someone who’s been arrested 17 times and nothing was done because they’re non-bailable offenses.

Carol Adler

Williamsville