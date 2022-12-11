Letter: An old, vibrant message for this Christmas holiday

One is always taken back by the expression, “that’s just a dusty old tome or classic, a story’s time that has passed with little relevance today.”

The Odyssey by the Homer teaches an ennobling message of Xenia or ritual hospitality to visitors or foreigners. The message, from an old epic is a trust building exercise making for a better world. The Cyclops in the poem, or symbolic community with a selfish and unidimensional perspective, becomes blinded and abandoned, so that the hero Odysseus can flourish spreading right governance through sharing for all communities.

Today a unidimensional cyclopian eye sounds familiar. There are oligarchs and the GOP who abandon all thoughts of sharing, community and noblesse oblige to hoard wealth in ever increasing piles of self-centered stagnancy.

Thankfully, there are women of the obscenely wealthy who not only know the deep message of life, but live the lesson by sharing. Melinda Gates, MacKenzie Scott and Mary Wilson to name three.

If I were to have one prayer answered this Christmas it would be that everyone buys and reads the old book and ghost story, “A Christmas Carol,” to feel the timeless Christmas message of empathy and love.

In the season of wise men and love; I wish you a joyous Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays and as Charles Dickens intones a very, very Merry Christmas. For true wisdom and true love find authentic, honest and sincere expression in each other.

Bill Licata

Buffalo