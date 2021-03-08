Letter: An informed electorate will make America great

The writer of the letter “America is directionless…” (Feb. 18) deserves to be listened to. He served our nation when called. He fears America is headed to an uncertain future and ends by quoting Thomas Jefferson who said, for America to remain free, we must stay informed.

The writer could not be more right. Our democracy puts a tremendous burden on its citizens. To vote intelligently we have to work hard to understand issues that, today, span science (global climate change) and technology (energy), medicine (pandemics, vaccines) and economics (job creation). Even worse, the issues are interrelated in complex ways, so choices we make now on, say, energy will impact directly the biological and economic viability of the world our children and their children will inherit.

Opinions in the letter about the state of American politics are shared by many, including the claim that fraudulent mail-in ballots somehow corrupted the last election. The fact is that mail-in ballots (used by those serving overseas for decades) are verifiable by the same procedures used for walk-in ballots. Over 60 courts, many run by judges appointed by the losing candidate, decided that the election was fairly won and that the claims of fraud, while delivered repeatedly by loud, insistent voices, were unfounded.