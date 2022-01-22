Letter: An illegal, illicit project awaits us on the shore

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has proposed to build an amphitheater on the Outer Harbor. With a slush fund of public dollars and blatant disregard of State Environmental Quality Review, ECHDC has run roughshod over the citizens of Western New York.
The “project” is illegal in its disregard of the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), the City Environmental Review Ordinance, the City of Buffalo Uniform Development Ordinance (“Green Code”), and other laws and statutes. The project is illicit in its orchestrated obfuscation. It is ill-conceived in its insistence on creating an entertainment venue to the detriment of the natural beauty and ecologic vitality of the Outer Harbor region.
At a “public groundbreaking” from which the public was barred, ECHDC commenced this latest public outrage. Designed to forestall legitimate legal challenge and accomplish its ends by fait accompli, the corporation, cleared old growth trees and vegetation from the site. The adjoining Green Belt has environmental and engineering controls designed to protect workers and the public from release into the ambient air of long buried toxic contaminants of the unremediated brownfield.
The plan to build an amphitheater to seat 8,000 people with an adjacent motocross track on the site of the brownfield is unsound. We will continue the struggle to protect our right to hold sacred our most valuable natural resources for the enjoyment, health, and well-being of future generations and other living things.
Terrence Robinson
Buffalo