Letter: An illegal, illicit project awaits us on the shore

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has proposed to build an amphitheater on the Outer Harbor. With a slush fund of public dollars and blatant disregard of State Environmental Quality Review, ECHDC has run roughshod over the citizens of Western New York.

The “project” is illegal in its disregard of the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), the City Environmental Review Ordinance, the City of Buffalo Uniform Development Ordinance (“Green Code”), and other laws and statutes. The project is illicit in its orchestrated obfuscation. It is ill-conceived in its insistence on creating an entertainment venue to the detriment of the natural beauty and ecologic vitality of the Outer Harbor region.