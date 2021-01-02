Letter: An apology to Wilson, whose generosity shines

To Mr. Ralph Wilson, I called him every name in the book and made many comments that he’s so selfish not to sell the Bills before he died, and how he’s so wealthy he could spend a million dollars a day and still die a billionaire.

Well sir, I was wrong, not about wealth but character. He knew all along that selling his team after he passed away would allow his widow to spend hundreds of millions here in Buffalo and Detroit and I’m sure places most people are not aware of.

His assets have developed public parks, fed the hungry, helped house the homeless and countless addicts are finding hope for their futures because of what he did. Certainly not the actions of a greedy old fart.

So I’d like to apologize to Ralph for my words that were not kind to him, and I hope to have the character he possessed.

Ronald Hensel

Holland