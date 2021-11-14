Letter: Amphitheater's not needed along the Outer Harbor

Buffalo’s Common Council recently approved a special use permit for a $13 million amphitheater on the Outer Harbor that nobody wants. The Erie County Harbor Development Corp. is planning to re-landscape a natural area to be a music amphitheater for up to 8,000 people who would have to buy a ticket.

Why? There is already an outdoor amphitheater on public land, with a gorgeous view of Lake Erie and its sunsets. It’s in LaSalle Park, two miles north of the proposed new amphitheater. Plans are that it will be upgraded as part of the new Ralph Wilson Centennial Park. It’s more accessible – walking distance from I-190 exits, a bus line, and a populated neighborhood – is free to attend, and doesn’t require the clear-cutting of hundreds of trees. It’s not so fully booked that a new facility is needed to handle the overflow of bookings.