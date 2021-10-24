Letter: Amphitheater has no place in a tranquil Outer Harbor

Much progress has been made in the development of one of our area’s greatest resources: The Outer Harbor. There are bike and pedestrian paths, natural habitats for wildlife, beaches and picnic areas. A near disaster was avoided when plans were scrapped for a 23-story apartment complex at the site of the former Freezer Queen. Now, there is a proposal for an 8,000-seat amphitheater on this waterfront park land.
What an appalling idea. There is no reason to have a concert venue on precious waterfront green space with the crowds, noise, traffic and parking that would disrupt the natural environment. What a shame it would be to disturb this beautiful natural resource we have!
Judith McClelland
Amherst