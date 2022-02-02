Letter: Amherst taxpayers deserve much better

Supervisor Brian Kulpa and his board have demonstrated their imperviousness to the reality of what ordinary people are suffering because of the prolonged pandemic. They have exploited the pandemic to advance their agenda and that of their elitist cronies. The Mensch/Audubon/Westwood saga is a shell game.

Developers have coveted the Audubon Parkland for decades.

Kulpa recently negotiated another sweetheart deal. It is not a praiseworthy feat. It is a capitulation and betrayal of Amherst taxpayers. July, 2020, Kulpa rushed a sale of 15 acres of our Parkland, including ballfields to a Mensch Partner/UBMD for $3 million. He then scrambled and leased land to rebuild the fields costing $6 million.

December, 2021, Kulpa’s AIDA agents granted $4 million in corporate welfare and other exemptions spanning years to benefit these wealthy owners.

Justification for the ”welfare” includes rising inflation and supply chain costs. Ignoring facts that inflation, real-wage and supply chain crises are crushing the middle-class, poor and small business. Yet, these “privileged” have the audacity to take from the beleaguered ordinary taxpayers to subsidize themselves.