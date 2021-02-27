Letter: Amherst needs an analysis of golf course proposals

I’ve recently come to the conclusion that the only thing the Amherst Town Board and Brian Kulpa care about is “Kulpa’s Legacy,” which may not be good for Amherst. After speaking with committee members I found out that there’s been no cost analyses done for any of the plans that Kulpa has proposed and he is not exploring suggested alternatives from committee members and residents.

The town will be closing Audubon Golf Course, buying Westwood Golf Course and turning it into a park. They say they will build a new golf course in East Amherst, far away from the center of Amherst, where they would have to deforest a huge area. A proper and public analysis may indicate that it makes more sense to keep Westwood as the town’s 18-hole golf course and winter recreation center and make the Audubon property into a park. The cost to build a new 18-hole course from scratch has got to be more expensive than the cost to renovate Westwood. Then the town would not have to levy huge tax increases to pay for a new golf course in East Amherst where we already have Glen Oak. With the already high taxes that we incur and New York losing population because of them, this would leave higher costs to be borne by fewer people. A proper and public analysis of cost is the only way to adequately consider these proposals.