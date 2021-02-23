 Skip to main content
Letter: Amherst letter has it wrong when it comes to town ‘fee’
Letter: Amherst letter has it wrong when it comes to town 'fee'

Regarding the Feb. 17 letter, “Amherst is using pandemic for profit,” $81 was a credit card or MasterCard debit fee.

Apparently the taxpayer did not read and/or understand the different payment types.

A MasterCard debit – although similar in effect – is not an electronic fund transfer from a checking account - which would have carried only a $1.75 fee.

Amherst noted that a Visa debit card has a $3.95 fee. It should be noted that it did not include a MasterCard debit transaction.

Amherst also noted that the “Service fees are collected by the web service provider, not the Town of Amherst”.

So the letter writer was completely wrong on all counts.

Miriam Haefner

Clarence

