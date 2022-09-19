Letter: Amherst leaders are serving their own interests on deal

The true character of a politician and leader is revealed by their behavior in a crisis.

Brian Kulpa, in his eagerness to accommodate the Mensch Partners/mega donors, sold Audubon parkland and children’s ball fields during the pandemic for another medical complex and enormous parking lot. It was a lopsided sweetheart deal that has already cost the taxpayers millions. Now, we learn of another sweetheart deal to the same developers with the purchase of Westwood. Even though, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the investigation of the contamination is just beginning. How can any honest deal be negotiated?

Lest we be lied to and gaslighted with stories of participation from the public, let’s be clear … the neighborhood meetings before Covid-19, were performance art. Westwood, even then, was a jumble of smoke and mirrors and deceit. The fast-tracking during Covid-19 without critical information available to the public, i.e.: bottom-line costs and cost analysis; how much of our valuable and valued land will be sacrificed?; what were/are the options/tradeoffs? It is still unknown and reeks of abuse and chicanery.

Karen McMahon and Jeanne Vinal becoming happy shills for Kulpa and the developers using funds that will ultimately be our tax dollars, at a time of massive, all-encompassing. crushing inflation for ordinary citizens is unconscionable.

What we’ve witnessed from our politicians, during these unprecedented times does not comport with elected public servants prioritizing the best interest of the people, their children, their money and the conservation

of a green, safe and healthy environment. Once they’ve betrayed so egregiously, how can they be trusted and believed? By the way, other neighborhoods have learned that Kulpa and company’s modus operandi is special interest first, let the others eat cake.

Judy Ferraro

Amherst