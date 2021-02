Beware big business is waiting to rob, scam you using the pandemic as a guise. Do you know that the Town of Amherst is right up the top of that list for me. Our recent tax bill arrived and said that the town did not want us to go in to pay it. Upon going online to pay it they generously allowed us to pay it directly from our bank for a “convenience fee” of $81. What! Who’s convenience? certainly not ours. At $81 it is more their profit than our convenience.