There is a lot of talk from leaders of the Democratic Party that upcoming elections are about protecting our democracy and that they are the ones best to save it. I find this sales pitch to be hypocritical considering they too are at fault of damaging the foundation of our democracy. Both parties are guilty to differing degrees, albeit Democrats are more graceful about it, while Republicans are more brash with their well-known actions.

Case in point, right here within the governments of Erie County and the Town of Amherst, the Democratic Party is providing the illusion of democracy. It was recently reported in The Buffalo News (Feb. 20) that if the Democratic slate of candidates for the Amherst Town board are successful in the upcoming election, “senior County appointees would hold three of four Amherst Town Board seats”. The reality of this possible outcome is a rubber stamp situation as this group would hold a majority of votes. If any of these three board members become at odds with those in control at the County level, not only will their political careers be in jeopardy, but also their six-figure day jobs that put food on the table for their families.