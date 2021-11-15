Letter: Americans reap benefits of nutritious dairy products

As a fourth generation dairy farmer, I was disappointed to read a recent letter calling the dairy industry “scary.” I’d like to share just some of the benefits of dairy farms and dairy foods.

One of the great challenges of the next generation will be providing nutritious, affordable food to a global population expected to grow to 9 billion by 2050 – while using fewer resources. More people are struggling for access to healthy, nutritious food. Dairy farmers have a shared responsibility in the health of future generations, and that begins with the production of high-quality milk.

Milk is an important source of essential nutrients, and dairy foods provide about 54 percent of the calcium, 56 percent of the vitamin D and 18 percent of the protein consumed by Americans.

Dairy farmers use 90 percent less land to make a gallon of milk than they used to, while providing open space and wildlife habitat.

Cows’ amazing digestive systems allow them to digest foods that people cannot eat. For example, a cow eats an entire cornstalk, from root to tip – not just the kernels humans enjoy. A survey by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that the average diet fed to dairy cows contained 80 percent human inedible feeds.