Letter: Americans pay a high price for NRA political donations

When illogical decisions are made, you often find an answer when you follow the money. Mitch McConnell has received over $1.2 million from the National Rifle Association. Other Republican senators, who refuse to consider common sense gun laws that their own constituents agree with, have also received substantial contributions from the NRA.
The loss of life to gun violence is the price Americans pay for electing these senators and keeping them in power. American voters can decide if they are willing to pay this price with each election.
Rosanne Steinmetz
Orchard Park