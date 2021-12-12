 Skip to main content
Letter: Americans once vaccinated when facing an outbreak
Letter: Americans once vaccinated when facing an outbreak

In New York City in March of 1947 there was a smallpox outbreak. Twelve people got sick and two died. By April 24 of that year 6,350,000 adults and children were vaccinated.

Nobody complained or said it was against their rights. People got vaccinated for themselves, their neighbors, their families and their friends. They got vaccinated because it was and is the right thing to do.

Get vaccinated. Wear your mask. Stop acting like a bunch of spoiled, entitled children. Enough!

Ellen Schenkler

Williamsville

