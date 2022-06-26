Letter: Americans must work to reverse ruinous trends

In 2014, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula paid $1.4 billion to buy the franchise from the Wilson family, outbidding Donald Trump and a group headed by Jon Bon Jovi. It’s been speculated that if Trump had succeeded in buying the Bills, the constant limelight that he so craves would have been satisfied by his ownership of an NFL team and he would not have sought the presidency in 2016.

We in Buffalo would have been heartbroken when Trump decided to move the Bills to another city, as he surely would have done shortly after becoming the owner. But much more importantly, our country would have been spared from the destruction wrought upon it in so many ways during the Trump administration, as well as the horrible ramifications arising from his failed coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.

In his campaign for president in 2016, during his years as president, and to this very day, Trump seeks to divide our country with his hateful rhetoric in order to serve his own selfish ambitions. But what’s truly troubling to us as a nation is that the seeds of this division have been in place all along, long before Trump came along. He’s merely exploited the many manifestations of racism. misogyny, homophobia and xenophobia and brought these ideologies into the mainstream, along with a near total disregard for standards of decency and civility.

For many, it’s become the norm to disrespect and dehumanize a fellow American who doesn’t agree with them rather than facilitate a dialogue to better understand the other’s point of view. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports 733 hate groups and 488 antigovernment groups currently active in the United States. Unless a widespread, collaborative effort begins to take root to reverse these trends of antagonism, violence and hate across the land, our nearly 250-year experiment in freedom and democracy is in great peril.

Michael Scully

Williamsville