Stalin once said that the U.S. will be destroyed from within like an apple from a tree. Perhaps our country has reached this point in its history. The radical right preaches an ideology of hate, prejudice, and the superior white race. Those who voted for Donald Trump and continue to follow him are complicit in destroying our country and way of life. The number of hate crimes have increased since he took office. He is supported by the KKK and neo-Nazi hate groups and subscribes to the ideology of the superior race as Hitler did and a million Jews were exterminated.