Letter: Americans must resist one man’s bad influence

Currently, we seem to tolerate political leaders that fabricate, intimidate, condone violence and ignore the voices of the American majority. We observe the extreme and often violent behavior of some fellow Americans with shock and disapproval.

When did it become acceptable for politicians to brandish weapons on political commercials and for some Americans to make death threats to other politicians and their families who speak out against this irrational behavior?

There are some politicians who parrot these untruths just to receive their own political party’s support which provides them with financial and political gain. As a result, certain Americans desperately cling to these false statements and ignore the actual facts. After all, if these opinions are condoned by their political leaders- their outrageous behavior must be justified and supported!

The remainder of the American public is then witness to: ignorance, bullying, hatred of certain ethnic and religious groups, violence and “lemming-type” allegiance to the far-fetched, relentless lies that barrage us daily.

Who are these people that want to believe this unsubstantiated spewing? They carry weapons, wave flags and erroneously portray themselves as true and righteous American patriots.

The morals and values of this country are not what these “rebels” proclaim them to be. It is a false narrative conjured up by a greedy, bully-of-a-leader that suffers from an extreme case of “sour grapes” and his message is blindly perpetuated by his followers.

We, as Americans, need to prioritize and “shout from the rooftops” that honesty, acceptance, integrity, human decency, and non-violence trump these absurd, outright lies. We simply cannot let these bullies gain power through intimidation, repetition and fear.

Only by showing our intolerance for their terroristic behaviors can “good” triumph over “evil.” Our very democracy is at stake.

I hope the awareness spreads that “desperate men do indeed take desperate measures” and accept the reality that what we’re dealing with was instigated by one man’s vendetta and desire for power.

Kathryn Trusso

Burt