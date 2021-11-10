Letter: Americans must reject the path to fascism

Given the reality of what is occurring in this country, one often wonders what was going on in the minds of not only the overt supporters of fascism in Germany (or here, for that matter) but for those who stood by silent during the rise to power of the Nazi regime.

Could they have stopped the madness and avoided catastrophe? Should the “bystanders” have been more vocal or stood their ground against the lies, fear, and hateful dialogue being spun by the Nazis?

Recently, Sen. Ted Cruz showed support for a parent who gave the Nazi salute at a school board meeting, claiming it was just free speech. That aside, Cruz and his ilk seem to reason such behavior to be perfectly fine, just part of what makes America great.

These same individuals, however, scream bloody murder if systemic racism or gender equality is being taught in schools.

Anti-Semitism and hate speech directed at our Jewish and Asian population is also being condoned by Cruz and the right via their abject silence in not vehemently condemning it.

All those German citizens who overtly supported Nazi behavior and those who, through their silence, acquiesced to it brought to the world Hitler and brutal war that ultimately devastated Germany.