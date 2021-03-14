Letter: Americans must reflect on what democracy means

Egocentrism may be defined as an “excessive interest in oneself and concern for one’s own welfare or advantage at the expense of or in disregard of others” (Merriam-Webster). It differs from a necessary and healthy self-love in that its unbalanced and, consequently, distorted to the extent of being injurious to others, even if unintentional or unknown in its perpetrated or overlooked harm. Quite frankly, it’s the antithesis of benevolence, a disposition to do good towards others.

Not surprisingly, narcissism is a synonym that has become widely used of recent, particularly in reference to former President Donald Trump. Wherever one lands in regard to the outcome of his second impeachment trial, I suspect that most will agree that his conduct vis-à-vis the insurrection that ensued was quintessentially narcissistic – egocentrically driven.