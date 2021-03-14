Letter: Americans must reflect on what democracy means

Egocentrism may be defined as an “excessive interest in oneself and concern for one’s own welfare or advantage at the expense of or in disregard of others” (Merriam-Webster). It differs from a necessary and healthy self-love in that its unbalanced and, consequently, distorted to the extent of being injurious to others, even if unintentional or unknown in its perpetrated or overlooked harm. Quite frankly, it’s the antithesis of benevolence, a disposition to do good towards others.
Not surprisingly, narcissism is a synonym that has become widely used of recent, particularly in reference to former President Donald Trump. Wherever one lands in regard to the outcome of his second impeachment trial, I suspect that most will agree that his conduct vis-à-vis the insurrection that ensued was quintessentially narcissistic – egocentrically driven.
Proposal: former Trump is not an anomaly epitomizing what is wrong with one particular party or group. Rather, he is an epiphany of the trajectory our country and its people are on. We are egocentric in so many ways and on so many levels. Collectively, individually, and structurally values and behaviors – more broadly, worldviews (political, economic, moral/social) – must align with my/our own or they and their bearers be castigated, demonized and straightaway subjugated by whatever means (justified by the idealized ends), including duress, abuse and even violence. Isn’t this what the insurrection and, by way of example, the suppression of free (albeit deemed offensive) speech in the name of correctness both manifest?
The seat of our democracy has been assaulted and a principal orchestrator acquitted, each the result of egocentrism. If we don’t begin to cultivate healthy egos – individually and collectively – that are balanced by a concern to do good on behalf of the self and others, especially those who differ with and from us, we’re in deep trouble.
Michael Sherry
Orchard Park