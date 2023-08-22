If you are someone who reads newspapers, or listens to serious commentary on radio, or TV, then you are aware that in the coming days and months we will be facing, without a doubt, the most consequential events in the history of our nation. If we are awake to this threat, we will rise up, summon all like-thinking Americans to the ballot box and forever put these bad times behind us.

If we don’t, we will sink into an abyss, a bottomless pit, from which there is no return.

Playing Pollyanna, and assuming that we will weather this storm, we will still have a monumental problem to resolve.

Our greatest Republican president aptly said, “A nation divided against itself cannot stand.” He wasn’t just whistling Dixie. He knew the danger we were in and took appropriate action. It was horrendous and it left a festering scar which has not healed to this day.

I firmly believe we are in the same dilemma once more. Armed conflict cannot and will not correct the situation as it didn’t before. I see the chasm as unbridgeable. The red states and the blue states have no common ground to stand on. Patching with a Band-aid will not solve the problem. After drawing these difficult conclusions, God help me, I have no idea how to solve the problem. It might have been easier to solve in 1865 but, that’s water under the bridge. As two alienated people cannot live in the same house, with sanity, we cannot move forward as a nation. We would be living a nightmare of constant friction.

I call upon minds so much greater than mine, to work out a reasoned way to accomplish an amicable division so that peace can reign over our nation. Our survival, at least vestigially, as a democracy depends upon it.

Joseph Spina

Amherst