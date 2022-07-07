Letter: American voters, non-voters have laid ruin to this country

Now that it has been proven to biblical and constitutional literalists that the Trump Supreme Court of the United States appointees, together with Samuel A. Alito and Clarence Thomas, can be counted on to favor their own delusions over the rights of the broader American population, there is no more need for the Party of Trump to indulge Donald Trump himself. Unfortunately for those of us who still believe in justice, the humiliation that will eventually come his way can not compensate for the damage he and his party have already created, as well as the next several decades of consistently right-wing court decisions ahead.

We have seen for a long time now that outrage, however intense, is short-lived, whether at the proliferation of assault weapons (and the “coincidental” slaughter of children and other innocents) or the increased emboldening of racists, xenophobes and other bigots as a result of the winks and nods they’ve gotten from Trump and his party.

Trump will soon be seen by the laughingly self-described Party of Lincoln as excess baggage, and will have to spend his remaining days banished to Mar-a-Lago, counting the millions of dollars he conned his minions into donating to him. Meanwhile, seven months from now, once they put an immediate end to any further investigations into the culpability of their benefactor and his co-conspirators in and out of government, the GOP Congress and courts will be able to finish the job of emasculating the protections for the non-wealthy that Democrats have tried to provide for the last 90 years. The only rights we’ll have left will be the right to stockpile military-grade weapons and the right to tell women what they cannot do with their own bodies.

And a mere two years after that, President DeSantis will pardon the very few who will have already been convicted of various treason-related crimes. Congratulations to American voters (and non-voters); sit back and enjoy what you’ve wrought.

John Nelson

Kenmore