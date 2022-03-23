Letter: American Russophobia shows in many formats

Many people around the world have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, in the West in particular this condemnation has been accompanied by a massive outpouring of visceral hatred for all things Russian. Not content with attacking the Russian government for this invasion, hundreds of millions have turned their anger on almost every aspect of Russian culture.

From athletes being banned to Russian classical music concerts prohibited Russophobia has become a social phenomenon on an almost unprecedented level. This is due to three factors.

First there is the aspect of moral superiority. This is the self-congratulatory exercise of feeling better than a group we have been in competition with. Not only does collective condemnation make us feel superior, the exercise makes us all feel a warm comradery satisfying that most basic of psychological needs: being in union with others.