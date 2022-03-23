Letter: American Russophobia shows in many formats

Many people around the world have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, in the West in particular this condemnation has been accompanied by a massive outpouring of visceral hatred for all things Russian. Not content with attacking the Russian government for this invasion, hundreds of millions have turned their anger on almost every aspect of Russian culture.
From athletes being banned to Russian classical music concerts prohibited Russophobia has become a social phenomenon on an almost unprecedented level. This is due to three factors.
First there is the aspect of moral superiority. This is the self-congratulatory exercise of feeling better than a group we have been in competition with. Not only does collective condemnation make us feel superior, the exercise makes us all feel a warm comradery satisfying that most basic of psychological needs: being in union with others.
Second is the acceptable expression of racism. Having been prohibited even by law to act upon our racial prejudices against people of color, we have been given carte blanche to unleash the dogs of discrimination attacking viciously as a rabid pack. When all that latent racism which had been pent up inside of us was allowed full expression, a torrent of abuse and antipathy has issued forth at tsunami levels.
The third factor is resentment. Which is covert. We have a secret feeling of resentment towards Russians for stealing our thunder. After all it is America over the past decades which has written the book on invading sovereign countries. Russia attempting the same is practically copyright infringement or even identity theft.
Paul Kindlon
Buffalo