Letter: American pols could learn from Ukrainian president

U.S. politicians could learn about courage from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s actions which make me proud to be a human being and ashamed of our elected officials. He is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for his nation and give his life. He walks among his people and takes risks that no other leader of the free world, other than Churchill, ever took during a military crisis.
Our nation used to do great things such as send astronauts to the moon, create wonderful vaccines, and stand up for violations of human rights around the world. Today, our officials put politics, reelection and votes before justice and doing what is morally right. We are hoarding our military might that could make a difference to a small nation that is getting slaughtered by a schoolyard bully. Our politicians radiate the collective fear of taking on Putin while one man – Zelenskyy – teaches the world how to fight this bully.
Greatness comes from taking risks that may appear insurmountable at their inception. Our politicians are trying to play like a paper tiger with a madman. There is no evidence Vladimir Putin stops at Ukraine – except to reload. Repeated statements by our president that we are united with our NATO partners and will seize some assets owned by oligarchs is of no consequence to the bullets and missiles landing on hospitals and schools in the Ukraine. Ukrainians need our full support, not lip service. Shame on the U.S. politicians.