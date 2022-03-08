Letter: American pols could learn from Ukrainian president

U.S. politicians could learn about courage from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s actions which make me proud to be a human being and ashamed of our elected officials. He is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for his nation and give his life. He walks among his people and takes risks that no other leader of the free world, other than Churchill, ever took during a military crisis.

Our nation used to do great things such as send astronauts to the moon, create wonderful vaccines, and stand up for violations of human rights around the world. Today, our officials put politics, reelection and votes before justice and doing what is morally right. We are hoarding our military might that could make a difference to a small nation that is getting slaughtered by a schoolyard bully. Our politicians radiate the collective fear of taking on Putin while one man – Zelenskyy – teaches the world how to fight this bully.